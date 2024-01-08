The Western Conference's third-ranked squad, the Colorado Avalanche (25-12-3), host the second-ranked group from the Eastern Conference, the Boston Bruins (24-8-6), on Monday, January 8 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and NESN.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Bruins have put up a 5-3-2 record during their past 10 games. They have scored 37 total goals (nine power-play goals on 28 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 32.1%) while giving up 30 goals to their opponents.

Here is our prediction for who will secure the win in Monday's matchup.

Bruins vs. Avalanche Predictions for Monday

Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final tally of Avalanche 4, Bruins 3.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-125)

Avalanche (-125) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average) Spread Pick: Bruins (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Bruins vs Avalanche Additional Info

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins have a record of 24-8-6 this season and are 4-6-10 in overtime games.

Boston has earned 14 points (4-3-6) in its 13 games decided by one goal.

This season the Bruins scored only one goal in four games and they've earned two points (0-2-2) in those contests.

Boston has three points (1-3-1) when scoring two goals this season.

The Bruins have scored at least three goals in 29 games, earning 49 points from those contests.

This season, Boston has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 15 games has a record of 8-4-3 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Boston is 10-0-2 (22 points).

The Bruins have been outshot by opponents in 25 games, going 13-8-4 to register 30 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Bruins AVG Bruins Rank 2nd 3.68 Goals Scored 3.37 10th 18th 3.15 Goals Allowed 2.66 5th 10th 31.9 Shots 30.4 17th 6th 28.8 Shots Allowed 31.9 25th 8th 24.67% Power Play % 26.96% 5th 10th 82.73% Penalty Kill % 85.92% 3rd

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Bruins vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NESN

ESPN+, ALT, and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.