The Boston Bruins' (24-8-6) injury report has three players listed as they prepare for a Monday, January 8 matchup with the Colorado Avalanche (25-12-3) at Ball Arena, with a start time of 9:00 PM ET.

Boston Bruins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury James van Riemsdyk LW Questionable Undisclosed Derek Forbort D Out Undisclosed Milan Lucic LW Out Personal

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Chris Wagner RW Out Achilles Artturi Lehkonen LW Out Neck Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee Miles Wood LW Questionable Illness Pavel Francouz G Out For Season Groin Bowen Byram D Out Lower Body

Bruins vs. Avalanche Game Info

Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NESN

ESPN+, ALT, and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Arena: Ball Arena

Bruins Season Insights

With 128 goals (3.4 per game), the Bruins have the league's 11th-ranked offense.

Boston's total of 101 goals allowed (2.7 per game) is fourth-best in the NHL.

They have the fourth-best goal differential in the league at +27.

Avalanche Season Insights

The Avalanche score the second-most goals in the league (147 total, 3.7 per game).

Their +21 goal differential is seventh-best in the league.

Bruins vs. Avalanche Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-125) Bruins (+105) 6

