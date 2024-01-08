Bruins vs. Avalanche January 8 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
When the Colorado Avalanche meet the Boston Bruins at Ball Arena on Monday (the puck drops at 9:00 PM ET), Mikko Rantanen and Brad Marchand should be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on.
Bruins vs. Avalanche Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 8
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Avalanche (-125)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,ALT,NESN
Bruins Players to Watch
- Boston's David Pastrnak has recorded 31 assists and 24 goals in 38 games. That's good for 55 points.
- With 35 total points (0.9 per game), including 15 goals and 20 assists through 38 games, Marchand is pivotal for Boston's offense.
- This season, Boston's Charlie Coyle has 28 points, courtesy of 14 goals (third on team) and 14 assists (fifth).
- In the crease, Jeremy Swayman has an 11-3-4 record this season, with a .921 save percentage (seventh-best in the league). In 19 games, he has 528 saves, and has given up 45 goals (2.4 goals against average).
Avalanche Players to Watch
- Nathan MacKinnon has been a big player for Colorado this season, collecting 65 points in 40 games.
- Rantanen has 20 goals and 30 assists, equaling 50 points (1.3 per game).
- Cale Makar has posted nine goals and 38 assists for Colorado.
- Ivan Prosvetov (4-3-1) has a goals against average of 3.2 on the season. His .895% save percentage ranks 49th in the NHL.
Bruins vs. Avalanche Stat Comparison
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Bruins AVG
|Bruins Rank
|2nd
|3.68
|Goals Scored
|3.37
|9th
|18th
|3.15
|Goals Allowed
|2.66
|5th
|10th
|31.9
|Shots
|30.4
|17th
|6th
|28.8
|Shots Allowed
|31.9
|25th
|8th
|24.67%
|Power Play %
|26.96%
|5th
|10th
|82.73%
|Penalty Kill %
|85.92%
|3rd
