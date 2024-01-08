When the Colorado Avalanche meet the Boston Bruins at Ball Arena on Monday (the puck drops at 9:00 PM ET), Mikko Rantanen and Brad Marchand should be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Bruins vs. Avalanche Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Bruins Players to Watch

Boston's David Pastrnak has recorded 31 assists and 24 goals in 38 games. That's good for 55 points.

With 35 total points (0.9 per game), including 15 goals and 20 assists through 38 games, Marchand is pivotal for Boston's offense.

This season, Boston's Charlie Coyle has 28 points, courtesy of 14 goals (third on team) and 14 assists (fifth).

In the crease, Jeremy Swayman has an 11-3-4 record this season, with a .921 save percentage (seventh-best in the league). In 19 games, he has 528 saves, and has given up 45 goals (2.4 goals against average).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Avalanche Players to Watch

Nathan MacKinnon has been a big player for Colorado this season, collecting 65 points in 40 games.

Rantanen has 20 goals and 30 assists, equaling 50 points (1.3 per game).

Cale Makar has posted nine goals and 38 assists for Colorado.

Ivan Prosvetov (4-3-1) has a goals against average of 3.2 on the season. His .895% save percentage ranks 49th in the NHL.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bruins vs. Avalanche Stat Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Bruins AVG Bruins Rank 2nd 3.68 Goals Scored 3.37 9th 18th 3.15 Goals Allowed 2.66 5th 10th 31.9 Shots 30.4 17th 6th 28.8 Shots Allowed 31.9 25th 8th 24.67% Power Play % 26.96% 5th 10th 82.73% Penalty Kill % 85.92% 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.