A pair of the best teams in the league, the Colorado Avalanche (third in the Western Conference at 25-12-3) and the Boston Bruins (second in the Eastern Conference at 24-8-6), square off on Monday, January 8 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and NESN.

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

ESPN+, ALT, and NESN

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-130) Bruins (+110) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

The Bruins have been an underdog twice so far this season, and went 1-1 in those games.

Boston has played as an underdog of +110 or more in one game this season and won.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 47.6% chance of victory for the Bruins.

Boston has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 17 of 38 games this season.

Avalanche Total (Rank) Bruins Total (Rank) 147 (2nd) Goals 128 (12th) 126 (21st) Goals Allowed 101 (4th) 37 (3rd) Power Play Goals 31 (7th) 24 (16th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 20 (5th)

Boston possesses a 5-5-0 line versus the spread while going 5-3-2 straight up in its last 10 contests.

In its past 10 contests, Boston has gone over the total six times.

The Bruins and their opponents have combined to post an average of 5.9 goals over their last 10 games, 0.6 less than the 6.5 over/under for this matchup.

During the past 10 games, Bruins' games average 10.0 goals, 0.9 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Bruins have the league's 12th-ranked scoring offense (128 total goals, 3.4 per game).

The Bruins are one of the toughest defensive squads in the league this season, allowing 101 goals (2.7 per game) to rank fourth.

They have a +27 goal differential, which is fourth-best in the league.

