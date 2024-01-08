The Colorado Avalanche host the Boston Bruins at Ball Arena on Monday at 9:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Nathan MacKinnon, David Pastrnak and others in this outing.

Bruins vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NESN

ESPN+, ALT, and NESN Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

Pastrnak has recorded 24 goals and 31 assists in 38 games for Boston, good for 55 points.

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Jan. 6 1 1 2 4 vs. Penguins Jan. 4 1 2 3 7 at Blue Jackets Jan. 2 0 0 0 2 at Red Wings Dec. 31 0 2 2 4 vs. Devils Dec. 30 2 1 3 6

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

Brad Marchand has helped lead the offense for Boston this season with 15 goals and 20 assists.

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Jan. 6 0 0 0 0 vs. Penguins Jan. 4 2 0 2 4 at Blue Jackets Jan. 2 0 0 0 2 at Red Wings Dec. 31 0 1 1 0 vs. Devils Dec. 30 0 2 2 0

Charlie Coyle Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -286)

Charlie Coyle has 28 points so far, including 14 goals and 14 assists.

Coyle Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Jan. 6 1 0 1 2 vs. Penguins Jan. 4 0 1 1 1 at Blue Jackets Jan. 2 0 1 1 2 at Red Wings Dec. 31 1 0 1 2 vs. Devils Dec. 30 0 2 2 0

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Nathan MacKinnon Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

1.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)

MacKinnon has been a major player for Colorado this season, with 65 points in 40 games.

MacKinnon Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Jan. 6 0 1 1 3 at Stars Jan. 4 2 1 3 7 vs. Islanders Jan. 2 1 2 3 7 vs. Sharks Dec. 31 0 2 2 3 at Blues Dec. 29 0 0 0 2

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +125)

Mikko Rantanen has totaled 50 points (1.3 per game), scoring 20 goals and adding 30 assists.

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Jan. 6 0 2 2 2 at Stars Jan. 4 1 0 1 4 vs. Islanders Jan. 2 0 2 2 4 vs. Sharks Dec. 31 1 0 1 7 at Blues Dec. 29 0 0 0 2

