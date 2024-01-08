Caledonia County, VT High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Caledonia County, Vermont today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Caledonia County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hazen Union High School at Oxbow Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Bradford, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
