Celtics vs. Pacers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 8
The Boston Celtics (28-7) clash with the Indiana Pacers (20-15) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8, 2024. The matchup airs on BSIN and NBCS-BOS.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Celtics vs. Pacers matchup.
Celtics vs. Pacers Game Info
- Date: Monday, January 8, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSIN and NBCS-BOS
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Celtics vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|Pacers Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-3.5)
|243.5
|-160
|+135
|FanDuel
|Celtics (-3.5)
|244
|-162
|+136
Celtics vs Pacers Additional Info
Celtics vs. Pacers Betting Trends
- The Celtics outscore opponents by 10.8 points per game (scoring 120.9 points per game to rank fifth in the league while allowing 110.1 per contest to rank third in the NBA) and have a +378 scoring differential overall.
- The Pacers' +93 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 126.8 points per game (first in NBA) while allowing 124.2 per outing (29th in league).
- These two teams score 247.7 points per game combined, 4.2 more than this game's over/under.
- Combined, these teams give up 234.3 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- Boston has put together a 19-16-0 record against the spread this season.
- Indiana has won 20 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.
Celtics Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Jayson Tatum
|29.5
|-111
|27.5
Celtics and Pacers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Celtics
|+325
|+130
|-
|Pacers
|+10000
|+5000
|-
