The Boston Celtics (28-7) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report heading into a Monday, January 8 matchup with the Indiana Pacers (20-15) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, which begins at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

These teams match up for the second straight game after the Celtics beat the Pacers 118-101 on Saturday. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics to the win with a team-high 38 points. Bennedict Mathurin put up 20 points in the Pacers' loss.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Al Horford C Out Nir - Rest 7.6 6.9 3.1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Pacers Injuries: Bruce Brown: Questionable (Knee), Andrew Nembhard: Questionable (Back)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Celtics vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and NBCS-BOS

BSIN and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.