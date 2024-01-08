Player props can be found for Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton, among others, when the Boston Celtics visit the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Celtics vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and NBCS-BOS

BSIN and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Celtics vs Pacers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -104) 9.5 (Over: +102) 4.5 (Over: -159) 3.5 (Over: -102)

The 27.5 points Tatum has scored per game this season is 3.0 fewer than his prop total set for Monday (30.5).

He has averaged 0.8 less rebounds per game (8.7) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (9.5).

Tatum's season-long assist average -- 4.5 per game -- is the exact same as Monday's assist over/under.

Tatum's 3.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 less than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -130) 11.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: +102)

Haliburton's 24.1 points per game are 0.6 points more than Monday's over/under.

He averages 0.3 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 4.5).

Haliburton averages 12.6 assists, 1.1 more than Monday's over/under.

Haliburton has hit 3.5 three-pointers per game, which equals his over/under on Monday.

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -122) 6.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: +124)

The 15.5 points prop bet set for Myles Turner on Monday is 1.9 fewer points than his season scoring average (17.4).

He has averaged 0.7 more rebounds per game (7.2) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (6.5).

Turner has averaged 1.4 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.