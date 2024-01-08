Jayson Tatum and his Boston Celtics teammates will hit the court versus the Indiana Pacers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last game, a 118-101 win versus the Pacers, Tatum tallied 38 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.

With prop bets available for Tatum, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 27.5 27.7 Rebounds 9.5 8.7 8.2 Assists 4.5 4.5 5.4 PRA -- 40.7 41.3 PR -- 36.2 35.9 3PM 3.5 3.2 3.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Tatum's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the Pacers

Tatum is responsible for attempting 20.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.5 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 18.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.2 per game.

Tatum's opponents, the Pacers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 10th in the NBA with 106.1 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 24th in possessions per game with 102.2.

The Pacers allow 124.2 points per game, 29th-ranked in the NBA.

Giving up 43.1 rebounds per game, the Pacers are the 13th-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Pacers have allowed 25.1 per game, sixth in the NBA.

The Pacers are the best team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 10.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jayson Tatum vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/6/2024 38 38 13 6 8 0 1 12/4/2023 37 32 12 6 2 0 1 11/1/2023 27 30 12 4 3 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.