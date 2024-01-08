Rutland County, VT High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
In Rutland County, Vermont, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Info on how to watch them is available below.
Rutland County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Burr and Burton Academy at Rutland High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Rutland, VT
- Conference: Marble Valley - A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mill River Union High School at West Rutland School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 8
- Location: West Rutland, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
