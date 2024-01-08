Windham County, VT High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Windham County, Vermont today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Windham County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Champlain Valley Union High School at Brattleboro Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Brattleboro, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.