The Boston Celtics (23-6) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-7), the league's conference leaders, meet at TD Garden on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Celtics vs. Timberwolves Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-BOS, BSN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Celtics Games

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum averages 26.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Jaylen Brown puts up 22.6 points, 3.6 assists and 4.9 boards per contest.

Derrick White averages 16.6 points, 3.9 boards and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 49.5% from the floor and 42.4% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Jrue Holiday puts up 13.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game, shooting 46.6% from the floor and 41.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made treys per game.

Kristaps Porzingis puts up 19.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 53.3% from the floor and 34.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made treys per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Karl-Anthony Towns delivers 22 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game for the Timberwolves.

On a per-game basis, Anthony Edwards gives the Timberwolves 25.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Timberwolves are receiving 12.7 points, 12 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Rudy Gobert this season.

Mike Conley is putting up 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. He is sinking 46.9% of his shots from the field and 45.8% from 3-point range (sixth in league), with 2.4 triples per contest.

Naz Reid is averaging 12.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He is sinking 49.5% of his shots from the field and 39.4% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per game.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics vs. Timberwolves Stat Comparison

Celtics Timberwolves 120.1 Points Avg. 113.3 109.9 Points Allowed Avg. 107.3 48% Field Goal % 48.5% 37.6% Three Point % 37.9%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.