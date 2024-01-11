Thursday's America East slate includes the Vermont Catamounts (9-5, 0-0 America East) versus the UMBC Retrievers (5-9, 0-0 America East) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Vermont vs. UMBC Game Information

Vermont Players to Watch

TJ Long: 13.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

UMBC Players to Watch

Dion Brown: 16.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Vermont vs. UMBC Stat Comparison

Vermont Rank Vermont AVG UMBC AVG UMBC Rank 220th 73.4 Points Scored 78.6 99th 45th 64.6 Points Allowed 83.8 358th 284th 34.0 Rebounds 36.6 187th 324th 6.9 Off. Rebounds 8.4 242nd 24th 9.8 3pt Made 7.8 147th 166th 13.7 Assists 13.1 212th 14th 9.0 Turnovers 14.4 338th

