Vermont vs. UMBC January 11 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's America East slate includes the Vermont Catamounts (9-5, 0-0 America East) versus the UMBC Retrievers (5-9, 0-0 America East) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPNU.
Vermont vs. UMBC Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
Vermont Players to Watch
- TJ Long: 13.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Shamir Bogues: 11.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Matt Veretto: 11.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Aaron Deloney: 9.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Sam Alamutu: 4.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
UMBC Players to Watch
- Dion Brown: 16.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Khydarius Smith: 13.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Marcus Banks: 10.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Bryce Johnson: 10.0 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Anthony Valentine: 4.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Vermont vs. UMBC Stat Comparison
|Vermont Rank
|Vermont AVG
|UMBC AVG
|UMBC Rank
|220th
|73.4
|Points Scored
|78.6
|99th
|45th
|64.6
|Points Allowed
|83.8
|358th
|284th
|34.0
|Rebounds
|36.6
|187th
|324th
|6.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|242nd
|24th
|9.8
|3pt Made
|7.8
|147th
|166th
|13.7
|Assists
|13.1
|212th
|14th
|9.0
|Turnovers
|14.4
|338th
