Thursday's America East slate includes the Vermont Catamounts (9-5, 0-0 America East) versus the UMBC Retrievers (5-9, 0-0 America East) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Vermont vs. UMBC Game Information

Vermont Players to Watch

  • TJ Long: 13.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Shamir Bogues: 11.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Matt Veretto: 11.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Aaron Deloney: 9.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Sam Alamutu: 4.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

UMBC Players to Watch

  • Dion Brown: 16.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Khydarius Smith: 13.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Marcus Banks: 10.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Bryce Johnson: 10.0 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Anthony Valentine: 4.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Vermont vs. UMBC Stat Comparison

Vermont Rank Vermont AVG UMBC AVG UMBC Rank
220th 73.4 Points Scored 78.6 99th
45th 64.6 Points Allowed 83.8 358th
284th 34.0 Rebounds 36.6 187th
324th 6.9 Off. Rebounds 8.4 242nd
24th 9.8 3pt Made 7.8 147th
166th 13.7 Assists 13.1 212th
14th 9.0 Turnovers 14.4 338th

