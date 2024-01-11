Vermont vs. UMBC January 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's America East schedule includes the UMBC Retrievers (3-8) against the Vermont Catamounts (8-5), at 11:00 AM ET.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Vermont vs. UMBC Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Vermont Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Vermont Players to Watch
- Emma Utterback: 15.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Anna Olson: 11.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Bella Vito: 5.0 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Delaney Richason: 7.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Paula Gonzalez: 4.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UMBC Players to Watch
- Anna Blount: 13.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jaden Walker: 7.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaliena Sanchez: 7.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jordon Lewis: 10.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Paloma Iradier: 5.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.