Saturday's Ivy League slate includes the Dartmouth Big Green (5-6) versus the Pennsylvania Quakers (6-5) at 1:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Dartmouth vs. Pennsylvania Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Dartmouth Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dartmouth Players to Watch

  • D.Ariik: 8.8 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Nina Minicozzi: 8.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Victoria Page: 9.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Clare Meyer: 5.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Cate MacDonald: 4.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Pennsylvania Players to Watch

  • Jordan Obi: 15.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Stina Almqvist: 16.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Mataya Gayle: 14.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Lizzy Groetsch: 7.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Abby Sharpe: 3.8 PTS, 1.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.