Dartmouth vs. Pennsylvania January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Ivy League slate includes the Dartmouth Big Green (5-6) versus the Pennsylvania Quakers (6-5) at 1:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Dartmouth vs. Pennsylvania Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Dartmouth Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Dartmouth Players to Watch
- D.Ariik: 8.8 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Nina Minicozzi: 8.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Victoria Page: 9.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Clare Meyer: 5.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Cate MacDonald: 4.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Pennsylvania Players to Watch
- Jordan Obi: 15.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Stina Almqvist: 16.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Mataya Gayle: 14.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Lizzy Groetsch: 7.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Abby Sharpe: 3.8 PTS, 1.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.