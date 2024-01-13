Saturday's Ivy League slate includes the Dartmouth Big Green (5-6) versus the Pennsylvania Quakers (6-5) at 1:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Dartmouth vs. Pennsylvania Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Dartmouth Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dartmouth Players to Watch

D.Ariik: 8.8 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.6 BLK

8.8 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.6 BLK Nina Minicozzi: 8.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Victoria Page: 9.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Clare Meyer: 5.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

5.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Cate MacDonald: 4.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Pennsylvania Players to Watch

Jordan Obi: 15.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

15.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK Stina Almqvist: 16.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK

16.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK Mataya Gayle: 14.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Lizzy Groetsch: 7.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Abby Sharpe: 3.8 PTS, 1.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.