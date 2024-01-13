The NJIT Highlanders (3-8, 0-0 America East) play a fellow America East team, the Vermont Catamounts (9-5, 0-0 America East), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Vermont vs. NJIT Game Information

Vermont Players to Watch

  • TJ Long: 13.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Shamir Bogues: 11.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Matt Veretto: 11.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Aaron Deloney: 9.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Sam Alamutu: 4.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

NJIT Players to Watch

  • Adam Hess: 13.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Mekhi Gray: 9.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Tariq Francis: 10.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Elijah Buchanan: 12.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Sebastian Robinson: 9.3 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Vermont vs. NJIT Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Vermont Rank Vermont AVG NJIT AVG NJIT Rank
152nd 72.7 Points Scored 66.9 300th
79th 66.9 Points Allowed 72.7 259th
340th 31.3 Rebounds 34.1 227th
351st 5.6 Off. Rebounds 7.5 272nd
53rd 8.6 3pt Made 6.5 274th
136th 13.6 Assists 11.2 319th
5th 8.9 Turnovers 10.4 40th

