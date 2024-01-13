The NJIT Highlanders (3-8, 0-0 America East) play a fellow America East team, the Vermont Catamounts (9-5, 0-0 America East), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Vermont vs. NJIT Game Information

Vermont Players to Watch

TJ Long: 13.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Shamir Bogues: 11.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Matt Veretto: 11.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Aaron Deloney: 9.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Sam Alamutu: 4.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

NJIT Players to Watch

Adam Hess: 13.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Mekhi Gray: 9.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Tariq Francis: 10.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Elijah Buchanan: 12.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Sebastian Robinson: 9.3 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Vermont vs. NJIT Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Vermont Rank Vermont AVG NJIT AVG NJIT Rank 152nd 72.7 Points Scored 66.9 300th 79th 66.9 Points Allowed 72.7 259th 340th 31.3 Rebounds 34.1 227th 351st 5.6 Off. Rebounds 7.5 272nd 53rd 8.6 3pt Made 6.5 274th 136th 13.6 Assists 11.2 319th 5th 8.9 Turnovers 10.4 40th

