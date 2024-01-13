Vermont vs. NJIT January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The NJIT Highlanders (3-8, 0-0 America East) play a fellow America East team, the Vermont Catamounts (9-5, 0-0 America East), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
Vermont vs. NJIT Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Vermont Players to Watch
- TJ Long: 13.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Shamir Bogues: 11.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Matt Veretto: 11.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Aaron Deloney: 9.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Sam Alamutu: 4.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
NJIT Players to Watch
- Adam Hess: 13.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mekhi Gray: 9.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tariq Francis: 10.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Elijah Buchanan: 12.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Sebastian Robinson: 9.3 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Vermont vs. NJIT Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Vermont Rank
|Vermont AVG
|NJIT AVG
|NJIT Rank
|152nd
|72.7
|Points Scored
|66.9
|300th
|79th
|66.9
|Points Allowed
|72.7
|259th
|340th
|31.3
|Rebounds
|34.1
|227th
|351st
|5.6
|Off. Rebounds
|7.5
|272nd
|53rd
|8.6
|3pt Made
|6.5
|274th
|136th
|13.6
|Assists
|11.2
|319th
|5th
|8.9
|Turnovers
|10.4
|40th
