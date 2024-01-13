Vermont vs. NJIT January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's America East schedule includes the NJIT Highlanders (7-5) meeting the Vermont Catamounts (8-6) at 1:00 PM ET.
Vermont vs. NJIT Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Vermont Players to Watch
- Emma Utterback: 15.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Anna Olson: 11.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Delaney Richason: 7.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Bella Vito: 4.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Paula Gonzalez: 4.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
NJIT Players to Watch
- Trinity Williams: 9.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Alejandra Zuniga: 15.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kenna Squier: 9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Madilyn Dogs: 5.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Lyzi Litwinko: 8.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
