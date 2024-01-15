Monday's Ivy League schedule includes the Princeton Tigers (12-1, 0-0 Ivy League) playing the Dartmouth Big Green (4-9, 0-0 Ivy League) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Dartmouth vs. Princeton Game Information

Dartmouth Players to Watch

Jaren Johnson: 7.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Princeton Players to Watch

Caden Pierce: 14.1 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

Dartmouth vs. Princeton Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Princeton Rank Princeton AVG Dartmouth AVG Dartmouth Rank 85th 75.5 Points Scored 71.4 183rd 127th 68.5 Points Allowed 72.4 248th 16th 39.0 Rebounds 34.9 177th 162nd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 7.0 297th 60th 8.5 3pt Made 8.1 92nd 157th 13.3 Assists 12.9 186th 152nd 11.6 Turnovers 14.0 334th

