Dartmouth vs. Princeton January 15 Tickets & Start Time
Monday's Ivy League schedule includes the Princeton Tigers (12-1, 0-0 Ivy League) playing the Dartmouth Big Green (4-9, 0-0 Ivy League) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Dartmouth vs. Princeton Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, January 15
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Dartmouth Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Dartmouth Players to Watch
- Jaren Johnson: 7.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dusan Neskovic: 16.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandon Mitchell-Day: 11.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jackson Munro: 6.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ryan Cornish: 6.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Princeton Players to Watch
- Caden Pierce: 14.1 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Xaivian Lee: 17.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Matt Allocco: 13.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Zach Martini: 8.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Blake Peters: 7.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Dartmouth vs. Princeton Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Princeton Rank
|Princeton AVG
|Dartmouth AVG
|Dartmouth Rank
|85th
|75.5
|Points Scored
|71.4
|183rd
|127th
|68.5
|Points Allowed
|72.4
|248th
|16th
|39.0
|Rebounds
|34.9
|177th
|162nd
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|7.0
|297th
|60th
|8.5
|3pt Made
|8.1
|92nd
|157th
|13.3
|Assists
|12.9
|186th
|152nd
|11.6
|Turnovers
|14.0
|334th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.