Dartmouth vs. Princeton January 15 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Monday's Ivy League schedule includes the Dartmouth Big Green (5-6) meeting the Princeton Tigers (10-3) at 6:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Dartmouth vs. Princeton Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, January 15
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Dartmouth Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Dartmouth Players to Watch
- D.Ariik: 8.8 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Nina Minicozzi: 8.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Victoria Page: 9.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Clare Meyer: 5.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Cate MacDonald: 4.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Princeton Players to Watch
- Kaitlyn Chen: 16.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ellie Mitchell: 4.3 PTS, 11.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Madison St. Rose: 15.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Skye Belker: 9.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Parker Hill: 4.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.