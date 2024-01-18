Vermont vs. Binghamton January 18 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's America East slate includes the Binghamton Bearcats (8-5, 0-0 America East) playing the Vermont Catamounts (10-5, 0-0 America East) at 6:07 PM ET on ESPN+.
Vermont vs. Binghamton Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 6:07 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- TV: ESPN+
Vermont Players to Watch
- TJ Long: 13.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Shamir Bogues: 11.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Matt Veretto: 11.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Aaron Deloney: 9.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Sam Alamutu: 4.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
Binghamton Players to Watch
- Symir Torrence: 9.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 7.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tymu Chenery: 14.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Armon Harried: 8.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Nehemiah Benson: 9.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dan Petcash: 9.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Vermont vs. Binghamton Stat Comparison
|Binghamton Rank
|Binghamton AVG
|Vermont AVG
|Vermont Rank
|169th
|75.8
|Points Scored
|73.2
|224th
|162nd
|70.9
|Points Allowed
|64.9
|49th
|63rd
|39.7
|Rebounds
|33.5
|308th
|227th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|6.8
|335th
|304th
|6.0
|3pt Made
|9.6
|33rd
|79th
|15.4
|Assists
|13.7
|171st
|151st
|11.5
|Turnovers
|8.5
|6th
