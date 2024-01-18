Thursday's America East slate includes the Binghamton Bearcats (8-5, 0-0 America East) playing the Vermont Catamounts (10-5, 0-0 America East) at 6:07 PM ET on ESPN+.

Vermont vs. Binghamton Game Information

Vermont Players to Watch

TJ Long: 13.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Binghamton Players to Watch

Symir Torrence: 9.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 7.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Vermont vs. Binghamton Stat Comparison

Binghamton Rank Binghamton AVG Vermont AVG Vermont Rank 169th 75.8 Points Scored 73.2 224th 162nd 70.9 Points Allowed 64.9 49th 63rd 39.7 Rebounds 33.5 308th 227th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 6.8 335th 304th 6.0 3pt Made 9.6 33rd 79th 15.4 Assists 13.7 171st 151st 11.5 Turnovers 8.5 6th

