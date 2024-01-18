Thursday's America East schedule includes the Vermont Catamounts (9-6) playing the Binghamton Bearcats (5-9) at 6:00 PM ET.

Vermont vs. Binghamton Game Information

Vermont Players to Watch

Emma Utterback: 15.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Anna Olson: 11.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Delaney Richason: 7.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

7.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Bella Vito: 4.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

4.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Paula Gonzalez: 4.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Binghamton Players to Watch

Jadyn Weltz: 10.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Ella Wanzer: 12.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Genevieve Coleman: 10.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Denai Bowman: 10.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Meghan Casey: 3.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

