Celtics vs. Nuggets January 19 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (25-12) go up against the Boston Celtics (27-7) at TD Garden on Friday, January 19, 2024. The matchup will start at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Celtics vs. Nuggets Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Friday, January 19
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Celtics Games
- January 10 at home vs the Timberwolves
- January 11 at the Bucks
- January 6 at the Pacers
- January 15 at the Raptors
- January 17 at home vs the Spurs
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum averages 27.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest, shooting 47.4% from the field and 35.5% from downtown with 3 made treys per game.
- Jaylen Brown posts 22.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 34.7% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Derrick White averages 16.8 points, 4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocks.
- Jrue Holiday averages 13 points, 6.5 boards and 4.7 assists per contest, shooting 46.1% from the field and 42.4% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Kristaps Porzingis averages 20.5 points, 1.7 assists and 7.2 boards.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Nuggets Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Jokic gives the Nuggets 26.1 points, 11.9 rebounds and 9.1 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- The Nuggets are getting 16.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Michael Porter Jr. this season.
- Aaron Gordon is averaging 14.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He is sinking 53.8% of his shots from the floor.
- Jamal Murray is putting up 19.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest. He is draining 46.6% of his shots from the floor and 42% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per game.
- Reggie Jackson gets the Nuggets 12 points, 2.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest while averaging 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Celtics vs. Nuggets Stat Comparison
|Celtics
|Nuggets
|121
|Points Avg.
|115.7
|110.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|110.6
|48%
|Field Goal %
|49.2%
|37.3%
|Three Point %
|37.4%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.