Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (25-12) go up against the Boston Celtics (27-7) at TD Garden on Friday, January 19, 2024. The matchup will start at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Celtics vs. Nuggets Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 19

Friday, January 19 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum averages 27.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest, shooting 47.4% from the field and 35.5% from downtown with 3 made treys per game.

Jaylen Brown posts 22.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 34.7% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Derrick White averages 16.8 points, 4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Jrue Holiday averages 13 points, 6.5 boards and 4.7 assists per contest, shooting 46.1% from the field and 42.4% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kristaps Porzingis averages 20.5 points, 1.7 assists and 7.2 boards.

Nuggets Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Jokic gives the Nuggets 26.1 points, 11.9 rebounds and 9.1 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Nuggets are getting 16.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Michael Porter Jr. this season.

Aaron Gordon is averaging 14.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He is sinking 53.8% of his shots from the floor.

Jamal Murray is putting up 19.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest. He is draining 46.6% of his shots from the floor and 42% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per game.

Reggie Jackson gets the Nuggets 12 points, 2.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest while averaging 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Celtics vs. Nuggets Stat Comparison

Celtics Nuggets 121 Points Avg. 115.7 110.4 Points Allowed Avg. 110.6 48% Field Goal % 49.2% 37.3% Three Point % 37.4%

