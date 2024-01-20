Dartmouth vs. Yale January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Dartmouth Big Green (4-10, 0-1 Ivy League) face the Yale Bulldogs (9-6, 0-0 Ivy League) in a matchup of Ivy League teams at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.
Dartmouth vs. Yale Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Dartmouth Players to Watch
- Jaren Johnson: 7.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dusan Neskovic: 14.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandon Mitchell-Day: 10.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Ryan Cornish: 6.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jackson Munro: 6.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
Yale Players to Watch
- Danny Wolf: 13.9 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Bez Mbeng: 13.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- John Poulakidas: 11.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Matt Knowling: 10.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- August Mahoney: 8.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
Dartmouth vs. Yale Stat Comparison
|Dartmouth Rank
|Dartmouth AVG
|Yale AVG
|Yale Rank
|357th
|60.8
|Points Scored
|75.1
|176th
|123rd
|68.9
|Points Allowed
|67.7
|102nd
|254th
|34.8
|Rebounds
|38.3
|100th
|341st
|6.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.5
|147th
|264th
|6.6
|3pt Made
|7.1
|220th
|333rd
|10.9
|Assists
|14.1
|141st
|230th
|12.2
|Turnovers
|9.9
|43rd
