The Dartmouth Big Green (4-10, 0-1 Ivy League) face the Yale Bulldogs (9-6, 0-0 Ivy League) in a matchup of Ivy League teams at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Dartmouth vs. Yale Game Information

Dartmouth Players to Watch

Jaren Johnson: 7.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Dusan Neskovic: 14.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Brandon Mitchell-Day: 10.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Ryan Cornish: 6.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Jackson Munro: 6.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Yale Players to Watch

Danny Wolf: 13.9 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.5 BLK

13.9 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.5 BLK Bez Mbeng: 13.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK John Poulakidas: 11.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Matt Knowling: 10.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK August Mahoney: 8.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Dartmouth vs. Yale Stat Comparison

Dartmouth Rank Dartmouth AVG Yale AVG Yale Rank 357th 60.8 Points Scored 75.1 176th 123rd 68.9 Points Allowed 67.7 102nd 254th 34.8 Rebounds 38.3 100th 341st 6.6 Off. Rebounds 9.5 147th 264th 6.6 3pt Made 7.1 220th 333rd 10.9 Assists 14.1 141st 230th 12.2 Turnovers 9.9 43rd

