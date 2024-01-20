Saturday's Ivy League slate includes the Yale Bulldogs (3-11) meeting the Dartmouth Big Green (5-7) at 1:00 PM ET.

Dartmouth vs. Yale Game Information

Dartmouth Players to Watch

D.Ariik: 8.8 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK

Nina Minicozzi: 8.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

Victoria Page: 9.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Clare Meyer: 5.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

Mia Curtis: 5.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Yale Players to Watch

Jenna Clark: 13.9 PTS, 5 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Nyla McGill: 8.9 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Brenna McDonald: 8.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 1.6 BLK

Kiley Capstraw: 13.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Grace Thybulle: 7.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

