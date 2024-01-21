The Boston Celtics (28-7), on Sunday, January 21, 2024 at Toyota Center, play the Houston Rockets (18-16). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and NBCS-BOS.

Celtics vs. Rockets Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, January 21

Sunday, January 21 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Space City Home Network, NBCS-BOS

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum is putting up 27.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He's also draining 47.9% of his shots from the floor and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 triples per contest (eighth in NBA).

The Celtics are receiving 22.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game from Jaylen Brown this season.

Derrick White gives the Celtics 16.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game while posting 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Jrue Holiday gives the Celtics 12.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest while posting 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Celtics are receiving 19.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Kristaps Porzingis this year.

Rockets Players to Watch

Alperen Sengun posts 21.4 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest, shooting 53.7% from the field.

Fred VanVleet posts 17.1 points, 8.5 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.

Jalen Green posts 17.4 points, 4.6 boards and 3.0 assists per contest, shooting 40.6% from the floor and 35.2% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Jabari Smith Jr. averages 13.4 points, 1.5 assists and 8.7 rebounds.

Jae'Sean Tate averages 5.1 points, 1.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

Celtics vs. Rockets Stat Comparison

Rockets Celtics 112.5 Points Avg. 120.9 109.9 Points Allowed Avg. 110.1 46.4% Field Goal % 48.1% 37.0% Three Point % 37.4%

