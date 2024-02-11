The New England Patriots have +20000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of October 9.

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +4000

+4000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

Patriots Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+20000), the Patriots are 26th in the league. They are five spots below that, 31st, according to computer rankings.

The Patriots' Super Bowl odds have fallen from +6600 at the beginning of the season to +20000, the seventh-biggest change among all teams.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Patriots have a 0.5% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

New England Betting Insights

New England has one win against the spread this year.

The Patriots have had one game (out of five) go over the total this season.

The Patriots have been the moneyline favorite only two other times this season, and they split the two games.

This season, New England has been listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.

The Patriots are totaling 287.4 yards per game on offense this year (26th in NFL), and they are allowing 298.4 yards per game (eighth) on the other side of the ball.

The Patriots rank worst in scoring offense (11.0 points per game), but they've played slightly better on defense, ranking 25th with 26.2 points allowed per contest.

Patriots Impact Players

Mac Jones has five TD passes and six picks in five games, completing 62.5% for 1,008 yards (201.6 per game).

On the ground, Jones has scored zero TDs and picked up 60 yards.

Kendrick Bourne has 18 catches for 218 yards (43.6 per game) and two TDs in five games.

In five games, Rhamondre Stevenson has rushed for 188 yards (37.6 per game) and one score.

In five games, Hunter Henry has 17 receptions for 176 yards (35.2 per game) and two scores.

On defense, Myles Bryant has helped keep opposing offenses in check with 31 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and two passes defended in five games.

Patriots Player Futures

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Eagles L 25-20 +650 2 September 17 Dolphins L 24-17 +900 3 September 24 @ Jets W 15-10 +10000 4 October 1 @ Cowboys L 38-3 +1200 5 October 8 Saints L 34-0 +4000 6 October 15 @ Raiders - +25000 7 October 22 Bills - +800 8 October 29 @ Dolphins - +900 9 November 5 Commanders - +15000 10 November 12 Colts - +12500 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Giants - +30000 13 December 3 Chargers - +2800 14 December 7 @ Steelers - +5000 15 December 18 Chiefs - +550 16 December 24 @ Broncos - +25000 17 December 31 @ Bills - +800 18 January 7 Jets - +10000

