The Boston Celtics are currently the favorites to win the 2023-24 NBA championship (+400) as they prepare for a season-opening matchup on the road against the New York Knicks on Wednesday, October 25 at 7:00 PM ET.

Find the latest NBA odds with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Celtics NBA Championship Odds

Odds League Rank Payout To Win the NBA Championship +400 1st Bet $100 to win $400 To Make the Finals +175 - Bet $100 to win $175 To Make the Playoffs -10000 - Bet $10000 to win $100

Think the Celtics can make a run this season? Put your picks to the test and bet with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Celtics Team Stats

Last year the Celtics went as far as the Conference Finals in the postseason, after finishing 57-25 in the regular season.

The Celtics went 32-9 at home last year and 25-16 on the road.

Boston had a 52-21 record as the favored team, and posted a 5-4 record as underdogs.

In the Atlantic Division the Celtics were 11-5, and in the conference overall they went 34-18.

When favored by three or fewer points last season, the Celtics put up a 7-3 record. They were 45-18 when favored by 3.5 points or more.

Although Boston tallied five wins as an underdog of three points or fewer last season (5-1), the team came up short in all three games when set as an underdogs of 3.5 or more points.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Celtics' Top Players

Jayson Tatum scored 30.1 points per game last season and pulled down 8.8 rebounds a contest.

Jrue Holiday racked up 7.4 assists per game.

Tatum was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, hitting 3.2 per game.

Holiday averaged 1.2 steals per game. Kristaps Porzingis collected 1.5 blocks a game.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.