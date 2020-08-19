Advertisement

Perennial Progressive candidate bucks party, pushes for recount

Cris Ericson/File
Cris Ericson/File(Courtesy: Vermont PBS)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Progressive Party officials confirmed this week that Lt. Governor David Zuckerman -- who was running as a Democrat -- also got enough write-in votes to win the Progressive nomination for governor, pushing him past Cris Ericson, a perennial candidate they vehemently reject.

Ericson has been making runs for office since the early 2000s. This year she ran for every statewide office as a Progressive and she didn’t have to gather the needed 500 signatures per race to get on the ballot because of a COVID-19 waiver. She won the Progressive nomination for lieutenant governor, auditor, secretary of state, attorney general, and treasurer.

"Elections are serious things and they should be about issues and they should be about people coming together to advocate for the things they want and the society they want," said Josh Wronski, the executive director of the Vermont Progressive Party. He says the party does not support Ericson in any way.

This election cycle, Wronski organized a write-in campaign for Zuckerman, who beat Ericson by just 19 votes -- 273 to 254.

But Ericson says the the effort was unfair and that she may request a recount. “The way he’s running the party it is not a major party. A major party allows whatever candidates that want to be on the ballot to run and the voters make the choice,” Ericson said.

But the Progressive Party says the margin is too big for a recount and she can’t have one. Wronski says Ericson’s victories in the other races mean further election reform is needed so fringe candidates don’t distract from the issues. “When you have these joke candidates -- who frankly have some horrible views that I don’t think anyone supports when you look at the issues, or very few people do -- it’s not a good thing for our elections,” Wronski said.

Wronski says Progressives are focused on local grassroots races instead of running for every statewide office, but party officials admit they may need a new approach.

Ericson’s ubiquity in statewide races threatened to upend Progressive’s “major party” status which requires candidates to receive at least 5% of the votes in a statewide race.

