Trump rallies supporters in New Hampshire

President Trump spoke at a rally in New Hampshire on Friday.
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WCAX) - President Donald Trump’s campaign event at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport comes just a day after he formally accepted his party’s nomination for president. New Hampshire of course is a swing state in the upcoming election. It’s a state Trump narrowly lost in 2016.

“I’ve supported Trump since he came down the escalator,” said Eileen Blanchard. She traveled to Manchester from Northford, Connecticut.

The Republican says she supports tax cuts and legal immigration. She’s against wealth redistribution and the United States’ involvement in so many foreign wars.

“I don’t think I’m extreme either way. I’m a more centrist and there is no centrist except for Trump right now,” Blanchard said. She was among the Trump supporters who showed up early Friday to be shuttled to the event from a nearby mall.

“I think we needed an outsider, we needed someone to shake up the system,” Blanchard said.

“The reality is Donald Trump has broken every promise to the Granite State,” said Holly Shulman.

Shulman is a spokesperson for the New Hampshire Democratic Party.

“He says he is going to cut Social Security, he promised us he would save it. He is going to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which would kick 570,000 Granite Staters off their insurance,” said Shulman.

Back in July, President Trump canceled a scheduled rally in Portsmouth. His last event in the state came on the eve of the New Hampshire primary. Joe Biden’s campaign released a statement ahead of Friday’s rally saying that Granite State families deserve a president who will heal and unite the nation. Both campaigns are working to win over the state’s undeclared voters.

“In the last week, we’ve had 30 events that span all 10 counties of the state,” Shulman said.

Gov. Chris Sununu, R-New Hampshire, has mandated that masks are required for large gatherings over 100 people. Sununu said he planned to greet President Trump at the airport, but he was not likely to attend the rally.

