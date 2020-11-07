Two arrested for stealing ATM machines

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two men face felony charges accused of going on a spree of stealing ATM machines.

Police say David Olsen of Burlington and Christopher Edwards of Swanton stole the machines in Burlington, South Burlington, and Colchester from around 1 to 2 AM on Friday.

Police found one of the suspect’s vehicles in South Burlington, and also tracked down one of the ATM’s and the tools needed to open it.

Both men were taken into custody and are expected in court early next year.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.