Technical difficulties delay some Vt. unemployment payments

File photo
File photo(AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s Department of Labor says unemployment insurance payments scheduled for Wednesday, December 23rd, will be delayed.

The Department says its working on solving the issue within the regular U.I. claimant portal, and there is no timeline when the payments will be issued.

This outage does not impact those receiving pandemic unemployment assistance.

E-mail updates will be sent to people impacted.

