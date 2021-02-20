Advertisement

Burlington GOP Chair, Kolby Lamarche, resigns from position

FILE
FILE(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington GOP Chair resigns, saying the party has been hijacked by “far-right extremists.”

Kolby Lamarche, 19, a Champlain College student, joined the party first in 2019.

Lamarche posted his resignation letter on Twitter saying “the unfortunate truth is that the Vermont Republican Party has now been hijacked by fair-right extremists who have attached themselves (and thereby the party) to a dangerous crusade against the basic foundations of American democracy.”

Lamarche has faced backlash from the party members over his lack of support for former President Donald Trump and other Vermont GOP Leaders. He is supportive of Governor Phil Scott.

Governor Scott says it is unfortunate a younger person involved with the party is stepping away. Scott also said a Friday’s COVID-19 press conference briefing that “I think it’s that censorious moderate voice that a lot of us will react to and that’s where I see us going in the future, but again acknowledging that those voices are loud, but from his perspective he didn’t feel like he had a role to play. I’m hoping in time he’ll be able to come back.”

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott/Fie
Scott to loosen restrictions for long-term care facilities, travelers
Residents in Newport City do not have a UPS store as of Thursday afternoon.
Newport UPS Store loses franchise over mask violations
Kasey Giorgio/File
Homeless man charged in Barre rape
UVM says COVID spike linked to students not following protocols
Al’s French Frys is encouraging people to grab something to eat in one of their new heated...
Al’s French Frys gets creative with new outdoor dining option

Latest News

Champlain Parkway
The battle over the Champlain Parkway project
File photo
NH judge hears arguments over remote access to House sessions
North Country lawmakers and community members kiss Alice the cow in Chazy after reaching...
Bovine kisses for a cause
COWKISS
Cow helps raise money for United Way ADK