Burlington GOP Chair, Kolby Lamarche, resigns from position

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington GOP Chair resigns, saying the party has been hijacked by “far-right extremists.”

Kolby Lamarche, 19, a Champlain College student, joined the party first in 2019.

Lamarche posted his resignation letter on Twitter saying “the unfortunate truth is that the Vermont Republican Party has now been hijacked by fair-right extremists who have attached themselves (and thereby the party) to a dangerous crusade against the basic foundations of American democracy.”

Lamarche has faced backlash from the party members over his lack of support for former President Donald Trump and other Vermont GOP Leaders. He is supportive of Governor Phil Scott.

Governor Scott says it is unfortunate a younger person involved with the party is stepping away. Scott also said a Friday’s COVID-19 press conference briefing that “I think it’s that censorious moderate voice that a lot of us will react to and that’s where I see us going in the future, but again acknowledging that those voices are loud, but from his perspective he didn’t feel like he had a role to play. I’m hoping in time he’ll be able to come back.”

