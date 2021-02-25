Advertisement

Artist keeps fighting request to remove unwanted VLS murals

Artist Sam Kerson filed a preliminary injunction to stop the school from removing his mural...
Artist Sam Kerson filed a preliminary injunction to stop the school from removing his mural "The Underground Railroad Vermont and the Fugitive Slave"(Courtesy: Sam Kerson/Phillip Danzig)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - The artist who painted two now-unwanted murals about the Underground Railroad at Vermont Law School nearly 30 years ago submitted in U.S. District Court in Rutland on Wednesday that he would allow the paintings to be covered with a cloth while his lawsuit against the school continues.

The Valley News reports that artist Sam Kerson filed a preliminary injunction to stop the school from removing his murals. The law school announced plans to paint over the murals in July.

Students have condemned the murals as offensive for their exaggerated and dated depictions of slaves and enslavers.

