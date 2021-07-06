New exhibit features work of former Addison County photographer

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A new exhibit is opening at the Henry Sheldon when the museum reopens on July 13. It is called the Faces of Addison County and features the work of former Addison Independent photographer Trent Campbell.

“It was really a connection to the people that was most important to me,” said Campbell.

Twenty years shooting photographs for the Addison Independent, and Campbell locked thousands of moments in time.

“Finding those special moments was important to me, and capturing moments that weren’t everyday, but weren’t captured in other ways or by other people,” said Campbell.

Now, those moments are on display, proudly demonstrating the best of what Addison County has to offer.

“It manifested itself both in my career and in recovery from my stroke and that is the sense of community,” said Campbell.

Campbell’s career was cut short when he suffered two strokes: one in 2018 and another, one year later. But he could go through photos and along came the exhibit, the Faces of Addison County.

“We were really thrilled with the idea of honoring Trent,” said Mary Manley with the Henry Sheldon Museum.

With the support of Jim Blair, a national geographic photographer, community partners, and the Vermont Arts counsel, the photos came to life.

Manley says they have a very appropriate home.

“Henry was a collector of so many things, but that included historic photographs, a lot of which documented Addison County,” said Manley.

At multiple cross sections, Cambell and Sheldon were one in the same, they care about their home. Museum goers can now get the chance to look at a snapshot of moments from his home.

“I hope they see the joy that exists in peoples lives,” said Campbell.

Because at a very dark moment in Campbell’s life, as he recovered from the strokes, a doctor reminded him of something he had spent decades capturing, something he hopes translates well into a frame.

“The thing to remember is that there are wonderful things, and wonderful people and beautiful people, and I hope that’s something people take away when they see this,” said Campbell.

The Henry Sheldon Museum reopens July 13 and this exhibit will be around until September so you at home can get a look at the Faces of Addison County.

