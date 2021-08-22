Advertisement

Vermont State Police investigating armed robbery at the Shoreham service center

By Katharine Huntley
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place around 5:45 a.m. on Saturday at the Shoreham Maplefields.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police learned during the investigation that a male subject spent several minutes shopping in the store and grabbing a coffee, a bottled beverage and other items before requesting cigarettes from the clerk.

The subject then displayed a knife and demanded that the clerk hand over the money in the cash drawer. He fled the store with coffee and two packets of cigarettes.

The suspect is described as approximately 5′9″ tall with short brown hair wearing a black sweatshirt with the word “OLD ORCHARD” across the front, green pants, dark colored baseball hat with gold/yellow brim, and camouflaged/gaiter style mask.

Anyone with information that could be relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Rutland at (802) 773-9101.

