Vermont’s lieutenant governor ties the knot

NEWBURY, Vt. (AP) - Vermont’s lieutenant governor has tied the knot.

Molly Rose Gray and Michael David Palm were married Saturday at the Four Corners Farm in Newbury, Vermont.

The outdoor ceremony took place on the bride’s family farm overlooking the Connecticut River, surrounded by friends and loved ones.

The airline pilot and Gray met in Burlington after being set up by mutual friends.

Gray will retain her surname and continue to be addressed as Lt. Gov. Molly Gray.

Vermont Lt. Gov. Molly Gray and Michael David Palm were married Saturday. (Photo provided)

