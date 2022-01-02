Advertisement

Vt. Fish & Wildlife hosting free ice fishing lessons

Ice Fishing
Ice Fishing(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is holding a series of free ice fishing clinics this winter.

The department says each clinic lasts two and half to three hours and will include instruction about ice safety, hole drilling, equipment and techniques, regulations and different techniques for different fish. Officials say everyone is welcome no matter their experience level. The clinics will range from Introduction to Ice Fishing to a trout fishing program.

Preregistration is required and can be done on the department’s website. More programs are expected to be added throughout the winter and will be listed on the department’s website.

