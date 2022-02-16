COVID outbreak prompts lockdown at Rutland prison

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - An active COVID-19 outbreak at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland.

The Department of Corrections says 15 inmates and one staff member tested positive for COVID, since February 10th.

Testing Monday, brought back eight new positive cases, officially confirming the outbreak.

All 15 inmates were in three general population units with 11 from one unit.

The facility is in full lockdown and contact tracing is underway.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.