Leahy secures funding for dairy business innovation center

VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy promoted the dairy industry in Vergennes Wednesday afternoon.

Leahy secured $6 million for the Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center, which is made up of 10 states in our region.

Vermont has gotten $2.25 million so far.

The grants will help businesses like Lu Lu Artisan Ice Cream, a small-batch maker using only Vermont products.

It’s gotten two grants: a $30,000 one for marketing and a $49,000 grant that allowed them to explore goat milk ice cream.

“It opens up a lot of farms that are struggling right now to have a specific goat milk-centric ice cream,” said Laura Mack of Lu Lu Artisan Ice Cream. “It’s quite tasty. We are on the second round of trial testing right now.”

Leahy, D-Vermont, says agriculture is not what it was when he was a child and the only way to continue to exist and compete is to diversify.

