Engineer’s month wraps up in Vermont

Today is the last day of National Engineer’s Week.

Local organizations throughout the state spent the past month highlighting the profession -- and its future generation.

The UVM College of Engineering and Mathematical Sciences partnered with the Vermont 4-H program to inspire young Vermonters and teach them about engineering.

While there are programs all year round like math and robotics competitions, this month highlighted competitions and hands on workshops for K-12 Vermonters.

And for the older, college aged students-- a banquet for networking opportunities and scholarships.

“We’re trying to do hands on experiential learning as a means for them to get sparked and connected to a field and a workforce area they can go into,” said Lauren Traister, the coordinator for Vermont 4-H Teen and Leadership program.

“A lot of people do some engineering type things in their hobbies, at home, in their interests, and i think its important to show them, that thought process you have, that problem solving skill you have that would be really valuable in the field of engineering,” said Amanda Clayton, a member of the Vermont Engineer’s Week committee.

Representatives from this month’s event say many students participated in the programs.

They plan to do it again next year.

