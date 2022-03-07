Vermont Fish and Wildlife holds hearings on moose, deer

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is holding public hearings this month on next fall’s proposed moose hunt and the health status of the deer herd.

The results of last year’s deer hunting seasons will be discussed.

The department has proposed issuing 100 moose hunting permits next fall for the northeastern corner of the state to reduce the effects of winter ticks on the animal’s population.

In-person hearings will be held on March 21 at Spaulding High School, March 23 at Kehoe Conservation Camp in Castleton, and March 24 at Lake Region High School in Orleans. An online meeting takes place on March 29.

