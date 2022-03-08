Vermont law protects consumers from gas price gouging

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - With gas prices rising sharply, some drivers are concerned there could be price gouging.

Vermont has a law in place to protect you from gasoline price gouging.

It was passed in 2006 and gives the attorney general tools to sue fuel dealers.

Those suits could be filed if the attorney general determines the prices are well above other competing dealers and not caused by a market emergency like an act of terrorism, severe weather or a supply shortage.

