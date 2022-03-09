Advertisement

5 loons rescued from Lake Champlain

Five loons are safe after ice skaters found the birds stuck in a small hole.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:35 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Five loons are safe after ice skaters found the birds stuck in a small hole and got them some help.

The Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation says experienced Nordic skaters were on a 20-plus mile tour of Lake Champlain Saturday when they found the birds.

Loons can’t fly for over a month during the winter while they are molting their flight feathers. So, the skaters called the conservation group, and the next morning a rescue team went out to set them free.

The group says teams have rescued nine iced-in common loons and one red-throated loon this year.

One of the loons rescued Sunday was previously banded last year when it was found iced-in on Lake George.

