Vermonter asking people to plant sunflowers for Ukraine

Ukraine sunflower
Ukraine sunflower(WRDW)
By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - The sunflower is Ukraine’s national flower and a man in Marshfield is asking Vermonters to plant them to show support.

As the thunder boomed outside of Dale Newton’s home, he thought about bombs for the first time.

“I felt I think like a lot of us,” said Newton. “That I felt like I needed to do something.”

People have been flying flags and holding signs to let Ukrainians know they’re not alone, as Russian soldiers attack their homes.

Newton is asking people to plant sunflowers.

“I suspect come this late summer, early fall, we will see tens of thousands of sunflowers in Vermont where we haven’t seen them before,” said Newton.

