Walden house destroyed in flames, pets die

WALDEN, Vt. (WCAX) - A home in Walden is a total loss and pets died in a fire.

Eight fire department responded to the three story building early Wednesday morning on Coles Pond Road.

According to the Walden Fire Department, the flames were fast moving and while the people were able to get out, the house and contents are a total loss and some pets died.

One challenge for crews was the lack of water. Many ponds are still frozen over, and crews had to hook up to a rural hydrant on a different road and use water tankers.

Additional photos from the structure fire early this morning in Walden. Photos courtesy of Firefighter Alec Larrabee of the Walden Fire Department. Posted by Walden Fire Department on Wednesday, March 30, 2022

