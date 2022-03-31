Advertisement

Walden house destroyed in flames, pets die

Courtesy: Walden Fire Department
Courtesy: Walden Fire Department(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALDEN, Vt. (WCAX) - A home in Walden is a total loss and pets died in a fire.

Eight fire department responded to the three story building early Wednesday morning on Coles Pond Road.

According to the Walden Fire Department, the flames were fast moving and while the people were able to get out, the house and contents are a total loss and some pets died.

One challenge for crews was the lack of water. Many ponds are still frozen over, and crews had to hook up to a rural hydrant on a different road and use water tankers.

Additional photos from the structure fire early this morning in Walden. Photos courtesy of Firefighter Alec Larrabee of the Walden Fire Department.

Posted by Walden Fire Department on Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Burlington Police resolve North End standoff
Sean Fiore
Burlington man sentenced in gruesome sex crimes case
Ezra Miller, who played Flash in "Justice League," was arrested in Hawaii and charged with...
Vt. actor Ezra Miller of ‘The Flash’ arrested at Hawaii karaoke bar
Roderick Hudson
Alleged gunman in Burlington parking garage shooting surrenders to police
A church in Perkinsville is no longer open to the public after its ceiling caved in Monday...
Vermont church ceiling suddenly crashes down; no one inside injured

Latest News

Video catches driver on sidewalk in front of police station
Police video catches car driving on sidewalk in front of station
Video catches driver on sidewalk in front of police station
Video catches driver on sidewalk in front of police station
David Lidstone, 81. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Hermit: ‘I know my days are numbered’ at disputed woodlot
Ukraine sunflower
Vermonter asking people to plant sunflowers for Ukraine