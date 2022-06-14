Analysis: We’re in a ‘bear market’; what comes next?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Americans are facing a triple threat to their finances.
U.S stocks Monday dipped into a bear market after the S&P 500 index dipped more than 20% below its record set early this year. The federal reserve is expected to increase interest rates Wednesday.
Darren Perron spoke with economist Art Woolf about the prospects for a recession and what comes next.
