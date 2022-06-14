Advertisement

Analysis: We’re in a ‘bear market’; what comes next?

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Americans are facing a triple threat to their finances.

U.S stocks Monday dipped into a bear market after the S&P 500 index dipped more than 20% below its record set early this year. The federal reserve is expected to increase interest rates Wednesday.

Darren Perron spoke with economist Art Woolf about the prospects for a recession and what comes next.

