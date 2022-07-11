Security breach at Vt. health center may have exposed patient information

MORRISTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - A computer security breach at a Morristown health center may have left patient medical information at risk.

Lamoille Health Partners in Morristown is investigating suspicious unauthorized computer activity that caused the care provider to shut down its computer systems for more than a week in mid-June.

“We’re not sure what happened but following our protocol and due to the sensitivity of the nature is why we alerted the FBI, and they are working and we’re cooperating with them in our investigation,” said Stuart May, the CEO of Lamoille Health Partners.

As of right now, it’s still unclear whether or not Lamoille Health’s servers were purposely attacked or if the suspicious activity was the result of something like malware or a virus.

May admits they haven’t told patients about the breach and he doesn’t know when they will.

“Once we reach that point where we feel like we have more information to share, we will of course do that at that time along with any state or federal requirements of reporting these types of breaches,” May said.

The center’s decision to hold off on informing the community is something patients say is worrisome.

“I never even knew about it,” said one patient who declined to share her name. “I mean it’s my information. I don’t give my Social Security out anymore, I know you’re not supposed to, but it’s like what else are they going to access? Who’s going to get it and who’s going to exploit it?”

They believe the center should be more forthcoming with patients about the breach and potential exposure.

“It’s a really difficult situation. I think viewing it as a parent and as a past employee, there’s a lot that goes into it and I know they’ve got a lot of pressure on their hands, but at the same time, patients need to know what’s going on,” said a former employee and patient.

But Lamoille Health says patients should not worry.

“Patients and the community here in Lamoille County have been quite receptive and feel very comfortable in the way that we’re handling this,” May said. “I don’t think current patients, future patients or employees need to be concerned.”

