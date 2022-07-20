Advertisement

Trio use old newspaper building to create the Civic Standard in Hardwick

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - They envision it as a gathering place, like a general store, or “a long table in the kitchen.” The place will not be a community center, exactly, nor a performance hall, but something arguably bigger: a space for rescuing the ties that bind Hardwick.

That’s the goal of the three-woman team behind the Civic Standard, which aims to transform a shuttered newspaper office in the town of Hardwick into a site for building community through murder mysteries, fundraisers, avant-garde art displays, cooking parties, impromptu get-togethers — even bonfires.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Seven Days’ Rachel Hellman, who reported on the new effort in this week’s issue.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say troopers and local police shot Matthew Davis, 34, Tuesday night around 7:45 p.m. in...
Police fatally shoot suspect in death of Mass. woman found in Brattleboro
Authorities investigating the scene on Elliot Street in Brattleboro Tuesday morning.
Police seek ex-boyfriend of woman found dead in Brattleboro
An EF1 tornado hitting Addison Monday/Levi Barrett
NWS confirms Addison County tornado
Surveillance still
Police: Surveillance video shows suspect in fatal Burlington shooting
Lo Fasano spotted the wayward chicken on the Church Street Marketplace and took to social media...
Hitchhiking chicken catches a ride from Hinesburg to downtown Burlington

Latest News

SDF
Trio use old newspaper building to create the Civic Standard in Hardwick
Dr. Dawn Holman and Dr. Aleksandr Sokolovsky at work at Gifford Medical Center.
HealthWatch: Husband and wife surgery team set up shop at Gifford
File photo
Lake Placid gears up for Sunday’s Ironman
SDF
Slate Valley district middle schoolers prepare for move to new campus