Trio use old newspaper building to create the Civic Standard in Hardwick

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - They envision it as a gathering place, like a general store, or “a long table in the kitchen.” The place will not be a community center, exactly, nor a performance hall, but something arguably bigger: a space for rescuing the ties that bind Hardwick.

That’s the goal of the three-woman team behind the Civic Standard, which aims to transform a shuttered newspaper office in the town of Hardwick into a site for building community through murder mysteries, fundraisers, avant-garde art displays, cooking parties, impromptu get-togethers — even bonfires.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Seven Days’ Rachel Hellman, who reported on the new effort in this week’s issue.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.