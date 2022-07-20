Trio use old newspaper building to create the Civic Standard in Hardwick
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - They envision it as a gathering place, like a general store, or “a long table in the kitchen.” The place will not be a community center, exactly, nor a performance hall, but something arguably bigger: a space for rescuing the ties that bind Hardwick.
That’s the goal of the three-woman team behind the Civic Standard, which aims to transform a shuttered newspaper office in the town of Hardwick into a site for building community through murder mysteries, fundraisers, avant-garde art displays, cooking parties, impromptu get-togethers — even bonfires.
Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Seven Days’ Rachel Hellman, who reported on the new effort in this week’s issue.
