Two men facing charges after crash sends family of 5 to hospital

(TRAVELARIUM | Envato)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - After a months-long investigation two men are facing charges in the wake of a crash that sent a family of five to the hospital.

Essex police say back in July, officers responded to a head-on crash on Route 289, between exits 7 and 9.

Police say 34-year-old Jean Duga of Underhill was driving nearly 100 miles-per-hour with Martin Patterson following close behind.

Police say Duga passed a car in front of him -- lost control -- and smashed into an oncoming station wagon.

They say a family from Michigan was inside -- including a man and woman -- an 8-year-old, 4-year-old and one-year-old. Everyone was sent to the hospital -- three with serious injuries.

All have since been released. Police say they believe Duga was drunk behind the wheel.

Duga is charged with felony gross negligent operations with serious injury resulting -- and Patterson is charged with negligent operation and excessive speed for events leading up to the crash.

